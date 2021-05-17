Stamkos (lower body) notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Stamkos provided the secondary helper on the first of Nikita Kucherov's two second-period tallies. The 31-year-old Stamkos saw 16:36 of ice time in his return from a 16-game absence to end the regular season. The star forward had 17 goals and 34 points in 38 contests this year and he'll likely see top-six work throughout the postseason.
