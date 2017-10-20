Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Point streak now at eight games and 13 points
Stamkos extended his current point streak to eight games and 13 points with an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Linemates Nikita Kucherov and Stamkos sit one-two in league scoring. Stammer is tied with Evgeny Kuznetsov for the league lead in assists (11). His game is evolving into more of a set-up role, but that still works for us. Stamkos' 1.63 points-per-game is outstanding, even without the snipes of the past.
