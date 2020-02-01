Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Point streak up to six games

Stamkos posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Stamkos has collected five goals and five helpers over his six-game point streak. The 29-year-old is up to 54 points, 151 shots and 55 hits in 48 contests this season. That pace is a little off his 98-point output from last year, but he's still on track to deliver superstar-level production.