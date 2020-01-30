Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots another pair of goals
Stamkos scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Stamkos' first goal tied the game at two in the second period, and his second was an empty-net tally to seal the win. He added five shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a robust fantasy effort. The 29-year-old is up to 22 goals, 53 points, 151 shots and a plus-5 rating in 47 appearances this year. With seven points in his last three games, few players are running hotter than Stamkos right now.
