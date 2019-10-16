Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots game-winner against Habs

Stamkos scored the game-winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

He set up Braydon Coburn for the Bolts' first goal of the night late in the first period, then beat Carey Price just over a minute into the second to give Tampa a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Stamkos now has four goals and eight points in six games to begin the season.