Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots ninth goal

Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are the new top guns in the Lightning offense, but Stamkos is hardly ready for retirement just yet. The 28-year-old now has nine goals and 25 points through 28 games, putting him one quick hot streak away from being on a point-a-game pace once again.