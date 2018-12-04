Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots ninth goal
Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are the new top guns in the Lightning offense, but Stamkos is hardly ready for retirement just yet. The 28-year-old now has nine goals and 25 points through 28 games, putting him one quick hot streak away from being on a point-a-game pace once again.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches four points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slumping this season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three multi-point games in last five•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Offense starting to wake up•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...