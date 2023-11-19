Stamkos picked up two power-play points, with one goal and one assist, in 6-4 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

He got the primary apple on Nikita Kucherov's first period goal, and then flipped the table and wired a snap shot on a feed from Kucherov that tied the game 4-4 in the third. The goal was Stamkos' sixth of the season and his second power-play snipe. He has 18 points, including 10 on the man advantage, in 16 games this season. That's his best production on the power play in his career, but it's a pace that could slow as the season progresses. Games can mysteriously get tighter in the second half.