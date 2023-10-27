Stamkos had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over the Sharks on Thursday.
He pushed the lead to 3-0 at the end of the first period with a power-play goal from the left circle off a feed from Nikita Kucherov. Stamkos had one shot and finished plus-1, and he has eight points, including three goals, in six games this season. Five of Stammer's points have come with the man advantage.
