Stamkos had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over the Sharks on Thursday.

He pushed the lead to 3-0 at the end of the first period with a power-play goal from the left circle off a feed from Nikita Kucherov. Stamkos had one shot and finished plus-1, and he has eight points, including three goals, in six games this season. Five of Stammer's points have come with the man advantage.