Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Power-play success continues

Stamkos scored a power-play goal while firing a team-high four shots in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 win over Washington.

Stamkos has been terrific with the extra man, as six of his seven goals this postseason have come in such situations. The Lightning's captain now has a power-play goal in each of this series' first four games, and his team has capitalized on the power play at least once in each of the past nine contests.

