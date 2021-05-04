Stamkos (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos won't be available for Tampa Bay's final four regular-season games, but he's clearly trending in the right direction for a potential return during the Lightning's first-round playoff series. Stamkos has once again been plagued by injuries in 2020-21, but he's been productive when healthy, having racked up 17 goals and 34 points in 38 contests.