Stamkos (lower body) joined the team on the ice for power-play drills before leaving the ice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos taking part in special teams work is a good indication that he will be ready for games to kick off Aug. 3 versus Washington, though fantasy players will want to continue to monitor the situation. Until the veteran center can return to full participation, his status should continue to be considered day-to-day.