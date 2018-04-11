Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Prepared to play Thursday
Stamkos (lower body) is expected to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals versus the Devils on Thursday, theScore reports.
Stamkos has been unlucky in dealing with injuries and related issues around playoff time in recent years, so you can bet the Lightning faithful collectively exclaimed, "not again!" when the star pivot left an April 1 contest against the Predators with a lower-body injury that would cause him to sit out the final three games of the regular season. However, Stammer's been practicing with the team in his usual top-line capacity, so it appears that fantasy owners in playoff pools will be able to use him as normal Thursday. The 2008 first overall pick fashioned 27 goals and 59 assists to complement 33 power-play points in 78 regular-season contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Targeting Game 1 return•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Done for regular season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Will sit Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Leaves contest with lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In action Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...