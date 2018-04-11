Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Prepared to play Thursday

Stamkos (lower body) is expected to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals versus the Devils on Thursday, theScore reports.

Stamkos has been unlucky in dealing with injuries and related issues around playoff time in recent years, so you can bet the Lightning faithful collectively exclaimed, "not again!" when the star pivot left an April 1 contest against the Predators with a lower-body injury that would cause him to sit out the final three games of the regular season. However, Stammer's been practicing with the team in his usual top-line capacity, so it appears that fantasy owners in playoff pools will be able to use him as normal Thursday. The 2008 first overall pick fashioned 27 goals and 59 assists to complement 33 power-play points in 78 regular-season contests.