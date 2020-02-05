Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Produces game-winning goal
Stamkos scored a goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Stamkos fired his 24th goal of the season midway through the third period, giving the Lightning the lead for good at 3-2. It was his second straight game-winner and extended his point streak to eight games (seven goals, six assists). Stamkos has been blistering-hot since around Christmastime, reaching the scoresheet in 16 of his 19 games dating back to Dec. 23.
