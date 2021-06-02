Stamkos recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Stamkos set up Alex Killorn's opening tally at 7:09 of the second period. The 31-year-old Stamkos is up to three goals and six helpers through eight playoff games. He's added 19 shots on net and 18 hits while averaging 16:56 of ice time per game in a second-line role.