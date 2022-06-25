Stamkos logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Stamkos set up Nikita Kucherov's second-period tally, which gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead. While he's been limited to three points in five Stanley Cup Finals games, Stamkos continues to play a leading role on offense with Brayden Point (undisclosed) out. The 32-year-old Stamkos is up to 18 points, 67 shots, 60 hits, 21 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 22 playoff outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores both goals in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Adds another goal in Game 4 win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Logs two points in Game 3 victory•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores twice in Game 3 win•