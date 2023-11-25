Stamkos scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 8-2 road win against the Hurricanes.
Stamkos opened the scoring for the Lightning in the second period with a power play, and he added a secondary assist on the man advantage on the final goal of the evening. The captain finished with three shots on goal and a hit in 18:05 of ice time, and he won six of his 11 faceoff opportunities. He has scored a goal in four straight games, totaling seven points during the span.
