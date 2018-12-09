Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Puts team on his back

Stamkos scored twice and added two assists in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Avalanche.

One goal came on the power play. The other stood as the game winner. After a quiet start to the season, Stammer is sitting with 30 points in 31 games. He has 13 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games. Yes, Stamkos' game has changed and he's become more of a playmaker than a sniper. But he's still on pace to score more than 30 goals. There's plenty of fantasy value in that. Use him well.