Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Questionable for Tuesday
Stamkos (lower body) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athetic reports.
The Lightning and Bruins are fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so Tampa Bay would obviously love to have Stamkos in the lineup for this one. The 28-year-old has 86 points in 78 games and long ago established himself as a leading fantasy force. Keep an eye on his status, because the decision could go down to the wire.
