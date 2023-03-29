Stamkos scored a goal and two assists on two shots, fueling the Lightning to a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The third star of the game, Stamkos opened the scoring off a nice feed by Mikhail Sergachev. The Bolts' captain would also pick up helpers on both of Brayden Point's goals. Stamkos has been red-hot as of late, picking up points in six of his last seven games with 11 points in that span. On the season, Stamkos has 31 goals and 77 points in 74 games.