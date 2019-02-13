Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Reaches 30-goal plateau
Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in a 6-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Stamkos reached the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2015-16. He's had his share of injury troubles in previous years, but he's healthy and scoring this season with 66 points in 57 games. He averages 3:31 on the power play per game on the league's best man-advantage unit, and can be deployed in virtually all formats.
