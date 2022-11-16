Stamkos scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

His helper came on Alex Killorn's OT winner, and it gave Stamkos 500 assists for his career -- the second-highest total in Lightning history behind Martin St. Louis. Stamkos is also now 11 goals away from 500, a mark the future Hall of Famer will almost certainly reach this season as he already has eight goals and 17 points through 16 games.