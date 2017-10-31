Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Records ninth multi-point effort

Stamkos collected two goals (one on the power play) and an assist during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

Following his ninth multi-point showing of the campaign, Stamkos now boasts a three-point lead on linemate Nikita Kucherov in the scoring race. To put the 27-year-old center's hot start in perspective, there are only 67 other players in the league with nine total points, and his 18 assists alone would rank second in scoring. The elephant in the room remains Stamkos' lengthy and unlucky injury history, though.