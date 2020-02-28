Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Recovery timeline still unclear
Coach Jon Cooper is hoping that a timeline for Stamkos' (undisclosed) recovery will be established by Saturday or Sunday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
The good news is Stamkos' undisclosed injury isn't related to any of his previous surgeries, but it's a little disheartening to hear that the team has yet to pinpoint a timeline for his return. At this point it's safe to assume that the 30-year-old forward won't be available for Saturday's clash with Calgary, but his status for Tuesday's matchup with Boston is still up in the air.
