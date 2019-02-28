Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Registers pair of helpers
Stamkos notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
It's the seventh multipoint game for Stamkos in his last 12 contests, giving him five goals and 13 helpers over that stretch. The world-class center is bogged down in a four-game goal drought, but few fantasy owners will complain, considering he should easily record his fifth 80-plus point campaign and may still push for 90.
