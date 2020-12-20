Stamkos (abdomen) is on track to be ready for the start of the season, reports The Athletic. He had surgery in October.

Stammer has been skating with teammates and doesn't seem to have suffered any setbacks in his recovery after surgery to repair a left-side lower abdominal muscle. Core surgery rehabilitation is tricky, so this is good news. All eyes will be on Tampa's captain when camp opens and if healthy, Stamkos has the talent and skill to continue to excel.