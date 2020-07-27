Stamkos (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session.

Stamkos is already expected to sit out the Lightning's exhibition game against the Panthers on Wednesday, but the fact that he was back at practice bodes well for his availability for Monday's round-robin matchup with Washington. If the elite center does miss any time, Alex Killorn or Ondrej Palat figures to earn a promotion to the No. 1 line.