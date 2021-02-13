Stamkos (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
The team originally believed Stamkos had a false positive test, but he wasn't able to be cleared in time for Saturday's outing. However, a return to the lineup is still on the table for Monday's matchup versus the Panthers.
