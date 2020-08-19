Stamkos (lower body) will once again be out of the lineup versus the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Stamkos remains out indefinitely due to his lower-body issue. Once cleared to play, the Ontario native should immediately slot into a first-line role for the Lightning but for now, Ondrej Palat figures to hold down that spot in the lineup. With Game 6 and 7 (if needed) a back-to-back, Stamkos may not make an appearance in this round of the postseason.