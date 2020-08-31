Stamkos (lower body) is listed as a scratch for Monday's Game 5 against Boston.
Stamkos still has yet to resume practicing with his teammates, and until that happens, he should be considered out indefinitely. Tampa Bay will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win Monday, so the Lightning are in a good position to give Stamkos plenty of additional opportunities to return to the lineup this postseason.
