Stamkos (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Columbus for Game 2 on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Stamkos hasn't played since Feb. 25 versus Toronto and remains shelved Thursday. Without the Ontario native, the Lightning should continue to utilize Ondrej Palat on the top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Even Stamkos can return at any point, he should provide top-end fantasy value, though there is no indication of when he might be cleared to play.