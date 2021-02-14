Stamkos was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Stamkos had a false positive test, so he'll rejoin the team and return to the lineup in Monday's game against the Panthers. The 31-year-old will resume his role on the top line and the top power-play unit. Prior to his placement in protocol, Stamkos produced seven goals and seven assists through 11 games.