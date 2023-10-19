Stamkos (lower body) was back at practice Thursday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
Stamkos has missed the last two games. He was strong in his opening pair of games this season, scoring twice and adding a pair of helpers. Stamkos had 34 goals and 84 points last season after picking up a career-high 106 points in 2021-22. He practiced on the second line with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel. Stamkos could return to the lineup as early as Thursday against the Canucks.
