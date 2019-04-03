Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Rings up opening goal

Stamkos lit the lamp in Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens.

Stamkos centered a pass to the slot, but it bounced off a defender's skate and past Carey Price for the game's opening score. The 29-year-old pivot now has eight goals and six assists in the last eight games to total 43 tallies on the season. He's hitting his stride right as the playoffs are on the horizon.

