Stamkos (lower body) won't suit up against the Flyers on Saturday and is considered out indefinitely, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos had been practicing with the team, so it would seem he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. Without the elite center in the lineup, Ondrej Palat figures to remain in a first-line role alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.