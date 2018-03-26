Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ruled out Monday
Stamkos is day-to-day with a lower-body issue and will miss Monday's clash with Arizona.
After missing nearly all of the 2016-17 campaign, Stamkos was on track to play in all 82 games this year, prior to picking up this lower-body injury. The veteran may be bogged down in a nine-game goal drought, but has still managed to chip in nine helpers, 19 shots and five blocks over that stretch. Without Stamkos in the lineup, Tyler Johnson is expected to slide over to the top-line center spot.
