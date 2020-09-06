Coach Jon Cooper said Sunday that Stamkos (lower body) won't be available for the Eastern Conference Final against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's still unclear as to the specific nature of the injury or how Stamkos continues to rehab from the injury, but the fact that he's been ruled out at least the next two weeks is a negative sign. Cooper failed to discuss if Stamkos had been skating with the team, but it still doesn't sound like he appears closing in on a return. The veteran has still yet to be ruled out of the playoffs entirely, so his next chance to suit up would be for the Stanley Cup Final in late September.