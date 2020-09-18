Stamkos (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Stars, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Stamkos began skating with his teammates earlier this week, so he's clearly making progress in his rehab, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action. At this point the 30-year-old pivot should be considered a longshot at best to suit up for Monday's Game 2.