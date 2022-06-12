Stamkos scored twice on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Stamkos opened the scoring midway through the second period and answered the Rangers' lone tally within 21 seconds in the third to send the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight year. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Stamkos had five goals and two helpers in six contests. The 32-year-old star has racked up nine tallies, six assists, 54 shots, 45 hits, a plus-4 rating and 17 PIM in 17 playoff outings overall.