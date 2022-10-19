Stamkos scored two goals Tuesday, but the Flyers rallied to a 3-2 victory over the Lightning.
Stamkos, who scored a goal in each of the Lightning's first four matches, became just the second skater to accomplish the feat in franchise history. By the 4:12 mark of the second period, the 32-year-old center produced two power-play goals, but he was shut down the rest of the way. Of Stamkos' six goals this season, four have come off one-timers. He added five shots on goal and two hits Tuesday.
