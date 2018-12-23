Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores for fourth straight game

Stamkos scored a pair of goals, including a power-play marker in a 6-3 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The Lightning captain has now scored in four straight contests, and with the pair Saturday, he has 20 goals this season. It's the 10th 20-goal campaign of his career. Owners are thirsty for more, though, and despite a high shooting percentage (18.3 percent), Stamkos seems poised to give it to them. Stamkos is healthy and on pace for more than 40 goals and 85 points.