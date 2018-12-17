Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores goal, assist
Stamkos notched a goal and a helper in Sunday's clash with Winnipeg.
Stamkos has been on a tear lately, as he has racked up nine points in his previous four games. The world-class center is on pace to hit the 80-point mark again this season, despite logging his lowest ice time per game (17:35) since the 2008-09 campaign.
