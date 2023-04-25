Stamkos found the back of the net in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.
Stamkos scored midway through the second to put Tampa Bay up 3-1. He didn't record a goal over his previous five contests, though he did have three assists in that span. Through 121 career playoff outings, Stamkos has 44 goals and 94 points.
