Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores in 800th career game

Stamkos netted a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Stamkos' tally at 13:43 of the second period gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead. He's been on the scoresheet in his last 12 appearances, posting 10 goals and eight assists in that span. The 30-year-old has racked up 27 markers, 62 points, 167 shots and a plus-15 rating in 54 games. He's played in 800 career games with 420 goals and 408 assists over the course of 12 years.