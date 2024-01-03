Stamkos tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss versus Winnipeg.

Stamkos opened the scoring in the first period, one-timing a Victor Hedman feed on the man advantage to give Tampa an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Stamkos' first in six games, though he logged six assists in that span. Overall, the 33-year-old winger is up to 16 goals (seven on the power play) and 38 points through 36 games this season.