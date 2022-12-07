Stamkos scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Stamkos ripped a one-timer past Ville Husso to put the Lighting on the board late in the third period. The goal extends Stamkos' point streak to 11 games with seven goals and 10 assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 16 assists through 25 games this season.
