Stamkos scored a pair of goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Stamkos ripped a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky, extending Tampa Bay's lead to 3-1 in the second period, before adding an empty-net tally in the third. The goal was the first of the series for Stamkos who's had a fairly quiet postseason after posting 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) in 81 regular-season games. The 32-year-old forward now has four goals and four assists in the playoffs.
