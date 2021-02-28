Stamkos put up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over Dallas.

The goal was a patented Stammer one-timer from the left circle. Stamkos has 10 goals and 19 points in 17 games and sits in a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring. Sure, his shooting percentage (20.5) is a bit high relative to his career mark, but it is very much like his early years when he notched more goals than assists. At 31, Stamkos is looking very much like a younger man and fantasy managers should take full advantage.