Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scoring pace has slowed dramatically over last two months
Stamkos picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Wild.
He has just seven points in his last 10 games and no goals in eight. And interestingly enough, Stamkos has just three multi-point efforts in his last 27 games (dating back to Nov. 18). He does have 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in that span, but this slowdown has seen him slip to a three-way tie for seventh in league scoring. This trend is something we're a bit concerned about -- two months should have been long enough for Stammer to claw his way out. Weigh your options, but you might want to consider trading him before the other owners in your league figure this out.
