Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

He knotted the game 3-3 with a wrist shot from the left circle just 38 seconds into the third period. Stamkos has put up points in two straight games (one goal, two assists) after delivering just four points in his previous 11 games. Stammer is still a solid fantasy producer, but he only has two multi-point games in his last 18 outings (six goals, six assists). And just seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last 13 games. We don't know if he's simply preserving energy for the postseason or if there's an underlying injury that's suppressing his production. It bears watching, though, and especially if you're relying on his offense as you head into head-to-head playoffs.