Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Second straight three-point game
Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Carolina.
He's had two-straight three-point games and seven points in his last three games. Stamkos now has 38 goals and 88 points this season. He might just threaten his career mark of 97 points if he continues to dominate like he has this week.
